PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

PFG Advisors cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,186 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,096,000 after acquiring an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 246.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Melius Research set a $235.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Get Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 1.3%

AME opened at $233.66 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.55 and a 12 month high of $242.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here