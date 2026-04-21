PFG Advisors Sells 13,015 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 193.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,164,334 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,693,434,000 after buying an additional 1,139,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,881,628 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,626,610,000 after buying an additional 210,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore upgraded Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $251.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $206.63 and a 52 week high of $268.14. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here