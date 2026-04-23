PFG Advisors Sells 4,939 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

PFG Advisors decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $160,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Vertical Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $379.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.0%

SHW opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $301.58 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $335.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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