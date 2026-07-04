PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,269 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Article Title

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rebound, some coverage continues to emphasize Palantir’s still-rich valuation and the fact that the stock had a difficult start to 2026, which could limit upside if execution slows. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.30. The company has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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