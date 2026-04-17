PFG Investments LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,225,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,785,000 after buying an additional 974,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

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CoreWeave Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.36.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Huge Jane Street commitment — Jane Street agreed to ~ $6 billion of multi‑year spend with CoreWeave and separately invested ~$1 billion of equity, giving meaningful long‑term revenue visibility and strategic endorsement that supports the rally. Read More.

Huge Jane Street commitment — Jane Street agreed to ~ $6 billion of multi‑year spend with CoreWeave and separately invested ~$1 billion of equity, giving meaningful long‑term revenue visibility and strategic endorsement that supports the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Expanded Meta relationship — reports of a roughly $21 billion multi‑year commitment from Meta further bolster the company’s contracted backlog and underwrite expectations for recurring GPU compute revenue. Read More.

Expanded Meta relationship — reports of a roughly $21 billion multi‑year commitment from Meta further bolster the company’s contracted backlog and underwrite expectations for recurring GPU compute revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic deal and analyst bullishness — a new Anthropic agreement plus multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises have amplified momentum and institutional inflows. Momentum pieces note CRWV’s ~45% month‑to‑date surge. Read More.

Anthropic deal and analyst bullishness — a new Anthropic agreement plus multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises have amplified momentum and institutional inflows. Momentum pieces note CRWV’s ~45% month‑to‑date surge. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — several insiders (including CEO Michael Intrator and others) sold large blocks under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans; headline‑grabbing but appears pre‑scheduled rather than signal of undisclosed issues. Read More.

Insider selling disclosed — several insiders (including CEO Michael Intrator and others) sold large blocks under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans; headline‑grabbing but appears pre‑scheduled rather than signal of undisclosed issues. Read More. Negative Sentiment: $1.0B senior notes priced at 9.75% due 2031 — CoreWeave is issuing $1.0 billion of high‑cost senior notes (closing April 21), which adds near‑term interest burden and highlights reliance on debt markets to fund growth. Read More.

$1.0B senior notes priced at 9.75% due 2031 — CoreWeave is issuing $1.0 billion of high‑cost senior notes (closing April 21), which adds near‑term interest burden and highlights reliance on debt markets to fund growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capital intensity, losses and leverage risk — analysts warn CoreWeave’s hypergrowth requires massive CapEx and financing (debt/equity), raising dilution, margin pressure and execution risk despite strong revenue growth. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $21,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 248,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,055,493.04. This represents a 54.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,869,832 shares of company stock valued at $785,430,575 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWV. Citigroup decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.66.

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CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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