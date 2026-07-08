PFG Investments LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 232.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 100,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,743 shares of the company's stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,150 shares of the company's stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total value of $270,997.44. Following the sale, the director owned 5,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,472. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,700. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,164,441 shares of company stock worth $526,198,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $382.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 258.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $499.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $322.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.73.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.75.

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Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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