PFG Investments LLC Purchases 2,967 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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