PFG Investments LLC Sells 54,851 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,851 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Oklo were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oklo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Oklo by 75.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Oklo Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OKLO opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 0.93. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 691,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,749,533.25. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,766 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,915. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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