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Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Pfizer logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its Pfizer stake by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 52,827 more shares and bringing its total holdings to 445,948 shares worth about $11.1 million.
  • Pfizer reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.75 versus the $0.72 consensus and revenue of $14.45 billion versus $13.84 billion expected. Quarterly revenue rose 5.4% year over year.
  • The company also declared a $0.43 quarterly dividend, implying an annualized yield of 6.7%, while analysts currently maintain an overall Hold consensus with an average target price of $28.84.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,827 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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