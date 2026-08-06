Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 712,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Pfizer reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share versus the $0.68 analyst consensus and revenue of $15.03 billion versus $14.40 billion expected. Revenue rose 2.6% year over year, led in part by strong demand for the blood thinner Eliquis. Pfizer beats quarterly profit estimates on strong demand for blood thinner Eliquis

Pfizer reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share versus the $0.68 analyst consensus and revenue of $15.03 billion versus $14.40 billion expected. Revenue rose 2.6% year over year, led in part by strong demand for the blood thinner Eliquis. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer raised its 2026 revenue outlook. The company increased its revenue range to $60.5 billion-$62.5 billion from $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion, lifting the midpoint by $500 million while reaffirming adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00. Growth from oncology, launched products and acquired medicines is helping offset weaker COVID sales. Pfizer tops quarterly estimates and hikes revenue guidance

The company increased its revenue range to $60.5 billion-$62.5 billion from $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion, lifting the midpoint by $500 million while reaffirming adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00. Growth from oncology, launched products and acquired medicines is helping offset weaker COVID sales. Positive Sentiment: Additional savings could support profitability. Pfizer targeted $2.5 billion in further cost reductions, expected to be implemented by 2029, as it works to improve efficiency and reduce reliance on older products. Pfizer targets additional cost cuts

Pfizer targeted $2.5 billion in further cost reductions, expected to be implemented by 2029, as it works to improve efficiency and reduce reliance on older products. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline news adds potential upside. Pfizer reported positive Phase 3 data for Litfulo in vitiligo, while investors are also watching an obesity-treatment candidate and expanded oncology research for future growth catalysts. Pfizer reports positive Phase 3 Litfulo data

Pfizer reported positive Phase 3 data for Litfulo in vitiligo, while investors are also watching an obesity-treatment candidate and expanded oncology research for future growth catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare deal speculation and Pfizer’s acquisition activity remain additional factors investors are monitoring, but no transaction was confirmed in the reported coverage.

Healthcare deal speculation and Pfizer’s acquisition activity remain additional factors investors are monitoring, but no transaction was confirmed in the reported coverage. Negative Sentiment: COVID vaccine and treatment demand continues to decline, and Pfizer still faces patent expirations and questions about whether its pipeline can replace lost blockbuster revenue. The quarter also included a reported net loss, while EPS guidance remains slightly below the analyst consensus.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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