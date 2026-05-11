Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 78,312 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 631,523 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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