Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 304,709 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Pfizer worth $101,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after buying an additional 631,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 45.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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