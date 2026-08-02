Pharvaris N.V. $PHVS is Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's 5th Largest Position

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP raised its position in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Free Report) by 472.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,697 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 261,355 shares during the quarter. Pharvaris makes up approximately 2.8% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Pharvaris worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pharvaris by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,569 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

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Pharvaris Stock Performance

PHVS opened at $32.62 on Friday. Pharvaris N.V. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -2.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 30,712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $1,089,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 315,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,276.83. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Glassman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,110. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 178,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,286 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pharvaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHVS

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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