Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Decreased by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,187 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 6.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of PM stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $192.92. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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