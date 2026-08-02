Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Lowered by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,230,669 shares of the company's stock worth $2,848,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,421 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $191.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $297.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $207.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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