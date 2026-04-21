Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 172.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here