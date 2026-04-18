Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,854 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.0% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $157.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

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