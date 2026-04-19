Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,341 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $157.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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