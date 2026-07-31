Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,308 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 123,601 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PECO alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PECO stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.35). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 19.14%.The business had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Griffin Securities set a $47.00 price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here