Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Stock Holdings Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,054 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,168 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.49% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company's stock worth $258,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,308,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,377,000 after acquiring an additional 325,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,844 shares of the company's stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,850,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,274 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.35). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Griffin Securities set a $47.00 target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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