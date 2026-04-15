Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 103,328 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD - Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,551 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,328 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.39% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,097 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 268,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Get MD alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $493.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc NYSE: MD is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pediatrix Medical Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pediatrix Medical Group wasn't on the list.

While Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here