Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,662 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.10% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $533.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on IDACORP from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on IDACORP in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDACORP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDACORP news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $142,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $330,273.27. The trade was a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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