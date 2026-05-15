Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 113,139 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 722.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,791 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 113,139 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 850.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,018,062,000 after buying an additional 9,716,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Article Title

Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Article Title

Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Positive Sentiment: Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Article Title

Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Article Title

Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Article Title

Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Negative Sentiment: Broader streaming commentary remains mixed, with some articles highlighting Netflix’s recent share weakness and ongoing competition in the streaming landscape, suggesting investors still want proof that recent content and ad investments translate into stronger financial results. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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