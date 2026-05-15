Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 647,345 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report) by 7,119.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,438 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 647,345 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Wix.com worth $68,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wix.com Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $190.93. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Wix.com's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Wix.com from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wix.com from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wix.com from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.30.

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Wix.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Double-digit growth in both revenue and bookings, with revenue up about 14% year over year and bookings up about 15%. Wix Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Double-digit growth in both revenue and bookings, with revenue up about 14% year over year and bookings up about 15%. Positive Sentiment: The company unveiled a proprietary AI model and new AI-powered tools, including Superagents and a Figma-to-Base44 integration, which support its product differentiation. Wix Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

The company unveiled a proprietary AI model and new AI-powered tools, including Superagents and a Figma-to-Base44 integration, which support its product differentiation. Positive Sentiment: Wix announced a major share repurchase, including roughly 30% of outstanding shares bought back in early April, which may help support shareholder value. Wix Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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