Phoenix Financial Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,273 shares of the company's stock after selling 945,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Global-e Online worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global-e Online by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Global-e Online by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.17.

Get Our Latest Report on GLBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,290,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,747,871.01. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 6,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $200,995.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,967,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,757,835.80. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 167,708 shares of company stock worth $5,586,117 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Global-e Online

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global-e reported strong Q1 results, with GMV up 40% year over year, revenue up 33%, and adjusted EBITDA up 59%, showing continued momentum in its international e-commerce platform. Article Title

Global-e reported strong Q1 results, with GMV up 40% year over year, revenue up 33%, and adjusted EBITDA up 59%, showing continued momentum in its international e-commerce platform. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, which signals management confidence in sustained growth. Article Title

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, which signals management confidence in sustained growth. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved meaningfully, with the company moving to GAAP net income and reporting better margins, reinforcing the case that growth is becoming more efficient. Article Title

Profitability improved meaningfully, with the company moving to GAAP net income and reporting better margins, reinforcing the case that growth is becoming more efficient. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target on GLBE to $37 from $43, but kept an overweight rating, suggesting the broker still sees upside despite trimming expectations. Article Title

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on GLBE to $37 from $43, but kept an overweight rating, suggesting the broker still sees upside despite trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Deepwater reportedly halved its position and sold about $9 million in stock, which may add to near-term investor caution, but does not necessarily change the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Deepwater reportedly halved its position and sold about $9 million in stock, which may add to near-term investor caution, but does not necessarily change the company’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s weakness may also reflect concerns around ongoing cash usage and the fact that free cash flow remained negative in the quarter despite stronger earnings, which can temper enthusiasm for the results. Article Title

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 11.37%.Global-e Online's revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Further Reading

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