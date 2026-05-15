Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $28.52 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,973 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $489.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.90 and a 200-day moving average of $531.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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