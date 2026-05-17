Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $629,000 Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 696,279 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Target were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Target by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Target by 77.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Target by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Target Stock Down 1.4%

Target stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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