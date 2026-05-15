Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $7.47 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,009,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,390,000 after buying an additional 184,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in McKesson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,839,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,352,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $747.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $859.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $857.90. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Citigroup lowered their target price on McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $968.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,264 shares of company stock worth $3,205,315. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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