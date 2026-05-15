Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,929 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 89,034 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,032 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $167.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $292.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.Salesforce's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $252.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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