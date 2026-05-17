Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 34,543 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,543 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 742,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,446,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 241,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.73.

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Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1%

MRVL opened at $176.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $192.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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