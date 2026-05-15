Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 37,791 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,198 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 37,791 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 230,543 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 81,523 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,292 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,998 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts: Sign Up

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.6%

FCX stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,868,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 76,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,816,035. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,149.19. This trade represents a 21.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here