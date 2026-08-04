Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 62,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Photronics worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,164,000 after buying an additional 1,226,588 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,902,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 621,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 594,446 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Photronics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,883,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 370,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Photronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Photronics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

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Photronics Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). Photronics had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $209.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Photronics's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.450 EPS.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

Further Reading

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