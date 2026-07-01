Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 94,743 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.25% of Trimble worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 41.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 31.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Trimble Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

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