Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 484,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the company's stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Christine Messmer PC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 241,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.6%

NVO opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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