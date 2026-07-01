Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,316 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,879 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $30,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $239,683,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $98,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $302.41 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $351.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6,047.03 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 220,274 shares of company stock valued at $57,337,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.36.

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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