Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,379 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $52,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $968.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $827.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.71. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $874.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Benzinga report on Cantor Fitzgerald upgrade

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reinforcing the view that Seagate could benefit further from AI infrastructure spending and tight memory supply. Yahoo Finance company news for Jun 29, 2026

Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reinforcing the view that Seagate could benefit further from AI infrastructure spending and tight memory supply. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Seagate as one of the leading AI infrastructure and memory stocks, with commentary pointing to strong earnings trends and structural demand from cloud and AI customers. Zacks article on AI infrastructure stocks

Multiple articles highlighted Seagate as one of the leading AI infrastructure and memory stocks, with commentary pointing to strong earnings trends and structural demand from cloud and AI customers. Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s plan to redeem $150.7 million of exchangeable notes due 2028 should modestly improve the balance sheet and reduce future debt-related risk. Yahoo Finance article on debt redemption

Seagate’s plan to redeem $150.7 million of exchangeable notes due 2028 should modestly improve the balance sheet and reduce future debt-related risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested the stock may already reflect a lot of the good news, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing Seagate is performing well but leaves limited upside from current levels. Seeking Alpha article on Seagate valuation

Some commentary suggested the stock may already reflect a lot of the good news, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing Seagate is performing well but leaves limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Another market note said Seagate has benefited from a broader memory shortage and stronger pricing, but the article focused more on the industry backdrop than on a new company-specific catalyst. MarketBeat article on memory stocks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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