Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $32.31 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,657 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $32,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $317.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

More Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Celebrity River Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean’s broader portfolio, announced new “Before and After Stays” in Prague, Budapest, Amsterdam, and Lausanne, expanding its European cruise experience and adding more bookable travel options. Article Title

Celebrity River Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean’s broader portfolio, announced new “Before and After Stays” in Prague, Budapest, Amsterdam, and Lausanne, expanding its European cruise experience and adding more bookable travel options. Positive Sentiment: Several market write-ups continue to frame Royal Caribbean as a high-quality leisure stock with strong margins and global reach, reinforcing its premium position versus peers. Article Title

Several market write-ups continue to frame Royal Caribbean as a high-quality leisure stock with strong margins and global reach, reinforcing its premium position versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing Royal Caribbean with Carnival suggests the cruise trade has become more fragmented, with investors focusing on relative execution rather than the sector as a whole. Article Title

Commentary comparing Royal Caribbean with Carnival suggests the cruise trade has become more fragmented, with investors focusing on relative execution rather than the sector as a whole. Negative Sentiment: A separate report says Royal Caribbean faces a “Mexico problem,” pointing to potential itinerary and destination-related headwinds that could weigh on bookings or route flexibility. Article Title

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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