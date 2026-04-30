Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $36.71 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,255 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $643.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.84. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $697.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and strong guidance — Seagate reported $4.10 EPS and $3.11B revenue (both above consensus), generated roughly $1B in free cash flow, and guided Q4 EPS to $4.80–$5.20 and revenue to $3.4–$3.6B, well above Street estimates. This is the primary catalyst for the stock's move higher. Seagate Q3 Press Release

Q3 beat and strong guidance — Seagate reported $4.10 EPS and $3.11B revenue (both above consensus), generated roughly $1B in free cash flow, and guided Q4 EPS to $4.80–$5.20 and revenue to $3.4–$3.6B, well above Street estimates. This is the primary catalyst for the stock's move higher. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand and pricing strength — Multiple reports and analyst commentary point to sustained enterprise spending on AI infrastructure that favors Seagate’s mass‑capacity nearline HDDs and strengthens pricing/margins, supporting a re‑rating of the stock. Reuters: Storage stocks jump

AI-driven demand and pricing strength — Multiple reports and analyst commentary point to sustained enterprise spending on AI infrastructure that favors Seagate’s mass‑capacity nearline HDDs and strengthens pricing/margins, supporting a re‑rating of the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street lifts targets — A wave of price-target increases (including Rosenblatt to $1,000, JPMorgan to $775, Barclays to $750 and others) boosted sentiment and provided fresh buying interest, reinforcing the upside narrative. Rosenblatt $1,000 target

Wall Street lifts targets — A wave of price-target increases (including Rosenblatt to $1,000, JPMorgan to $775, Barclays to $750 and others) boosted sentiment and provided fresh buying interest, reinforcing the upside narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74/share (record June 24, payable July 7); modest yield and mostly signals capital return discipline rather than a major catalyst.

Dividend declared — Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74/share (record June 24, payable July 7); modest yield and mostly signals capital return discipline rather than a major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Sector momentum context — Broad coverage notes the memory/storage group is rallying on AI optimism, which helps Seagate but also raises expectations for peers (reads: Investopedia and sector pieces). Investopedia: Memory stocks rally

Sector momentum context — Broad coverage notes the memory/storage group is rallying on AI optimism, which helps Seagate but also raises expectations for peers (reads: Investopedia and sector pieces). Negative Sentiment: Some caution remains — A few firms maintained neutral ratings or set targets below the intraday price (e.g., UBS, Susquehanna), highlighting valuation and execution risk if AI spending softens. Benzinga: analyst notes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $680.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 24,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $10,000,033.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $152,779,151.07. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 91,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,544,394 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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