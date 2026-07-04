Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 12,839 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.08% of Domino's Pizza worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $381,254,000 after buying an additional 910,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,116,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,396,347,000 after acquiring an additional 368,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $113,982,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 239,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $311.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $314.84 and its 200-day moving average is $367.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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