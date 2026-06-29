Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $121,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $155.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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