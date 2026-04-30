Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 25,011 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,160 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,011 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $45,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 41.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $376.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $424.24. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $310.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Citigroup upgraded Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $393.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Key Headlines Impacting Elevance Health

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About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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