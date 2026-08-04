Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 787.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NOC stock opened at $548.66 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $479.02 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $534.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.15 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $785.00 to $655.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $659.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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