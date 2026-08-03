Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,477 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 259,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,973,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,296. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $293.15 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $340.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 67.60%. The company's revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.47.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal fourth-quarter results and outlook: Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. LRCX Q4 Earnings Beat on NAND and Customer Support Strength

Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. Positive Sentiment: AI and memory demand remain key catalysts: Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. This Chip Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of the AI Memory Boom

Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. Positive Sentiment: China memory concerns may be overstated: Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Tech specialist explains why China memory fears are overblown

Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain broadly constructive but targets are mixed: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Needham Raises Lam Research EPS Estimates

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are overhangs: After rising roughly 3.9 times over five years and trading at a high earnings multiple, LRCX may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Reported insider activity shows sales rather than purchases over the past six months, reinforcing caution around current valuation. Has Lam Research Fallen Far Enough to Look Like a Bargain?

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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