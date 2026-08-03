Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,759 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,942. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Surging Friday?

Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Marvell Down Huge This Month: The Pros See 120% Returns in 12 Months

Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period.

Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance.

Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives and the CEO. While such transactions may reflect portfolio diversification, the absence of insider buying is a cautionary signal for investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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