Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Invests $12.89 Million in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 476,718 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,890,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 1.25% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 48.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 363.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Insperity by 845.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,106 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 233,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Insperity Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.880-2.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.410 EPS. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Insperity's payout ratio is currently -558.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. Zacks Research raised shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on Insperity and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Key Stories Impacting Insperity

Here are the key news stories impacting Insperity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insperity reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, ahead of the roughly $0.32–$0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $1.686 billion, up about 2% year over year and above estimates. Cost reductions and margin recovery helped the earnings result. Insperity Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Insperity reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, ahead of the roughly $0.32–$0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $1.686 billion, up about 2% year over year and above estimates. Cost reductions and margin recovery helped the earnings result. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $225 million and said HRScale had nearly 8,000 sold worksite employees. CEO Paul Sarvadi and other insiders have also made significant open-market purchases, providing a potential confidence signal. Insperity Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EBITDA

Management forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $225 million and said HRScale had nearly 8,000 sold worksite employees. CEO Paul Sarvadi and other insiders have also made significant open-market purchases, providing a potential confidence signal. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks upgraded NSP from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing an immediate negative analyst signal but stopping short of a bullish recommendation. Zacks

Zacks upgraded from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing an immediate negative analyst signal but stopping short of a bullish recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: Insperity is attempting to revive growth through pricing initiatives, its HRScale offering, Workday integration and artificial-intelligence tools. These efforts could improve competitiveness, but execution risks remain in a rapidly changing professional employer organization market. How Insperity Is Adapting to AI and a Changing PEO Market

Insperity is attempting to revive growth through pricing initiatives, its HRScale offering, Workday integration and artificial-intelligence tools. These efforts could improve competitiveness, but execution risks remain in a rapidly changing professional employer organization market. Negative Sentiment: Average paid worksite employees declined about 1% to 305,764, while gross profit fell 3% and rising benefit costs continued to pressure profitability. Adjusted cash was $95 million against $420 million drawn on the credit facility, highlighting leverage and weak cash-flow concerns.

Average paid worksite employees declined about 1% to 305,764, while gross profit fell 3% and rising benefit costs continued to pressure profitability. Adjusted cash was $95 million against $420 million drawn on the credit facility, highlighting leverage and weak cash-flow concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analysts note that the rally has left Insperity’s valuation stretched, with high debt and limited cash generation constraining upside despite the earnings rebound and approximately 4.4% dividend yield. Is NSP Stock Worth Buying After Its Strong Six-Month Rally?

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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