Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,468 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions

Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results

Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $160.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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