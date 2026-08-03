Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases New Shares in ADT Inc. $ADT

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,559,701 shares of the security and automation business's stock, valued at approximately $16,871,000. ADT makes up approximately 0.8% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.32% of ADT at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ADT by 1,759.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 151.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

ADT News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. ADT reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose approximately 2% year over year to $1.312 billion, above analysts’ expectations. ADT Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ADT reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose approximately 2% year over year to $1.312 billion, above analysts’ expectations. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow improved sharply. Operating cash flow increased 18% to $666 million, and adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT now expects adjusted free cash flow to grow approximately 30% in 2026. ADT Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow increased 18% to $666 million, and adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT now expects adjusted free cash flow to grow approximately 30% in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. ADT maintained adjusted EPS guidance at approximately $0.91 and lifted revenue guidance to about $5.2 billion, above the roughly $5.1 billion analyst consensus. The company also projects approximately 2% growth in revenue and adjusted EPS.

ADT maintained adjusted EPS guidance at approximately $0.91 and lifted revenue guidance to about $5.2 billion, above the roughly $5.1 billion analyst consensus. The company also projects approximately 2% growth in revenue and adjusted EPS. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remained substantial. ADT returned $684 million through repurchases and dividends during the first half of 2026, including $478 million of second-quarter buybacks. It declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10.

ADT returned $684 million through repurchases and dividends during the first half of 2026, including $478 million of second-quarter buybacks. It declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. Positive Sentiment: New growth initiatives—including the self-installed ADT Blu offering, expansion of ADT+, AI-powered customer service and Wi-Fi-based presence sensing—could broaden customer acquisition and improve operating efficiency.

New growth initiatives—including the self-installed ADT Blu offering, expansion of ADT+, AI-powered customer service and Wi-Fi-based presence sensing—could broaden customer acquisition and improve operating efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Core recurring monthly revenue declined 1% to $360 million, while gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%, highlighting continued competitive and retention challenges.

Core recurring monthly revenue declined 1% to $360 million, while gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%, highlighting continued competitive and retention challenges. Negative Sentiment: GAAP income from continuing operations fell 8% to $155 million, and adjusted income declined 6% to $180 million as selling, general and administrative expenses increased. A consumer report alleging an unauthorized five-year contract extension also presents a potential customer-service and reputational risk. Customer Contract Dispute

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADT

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Kimberly Miller purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,849.44. The trade was a 6.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 36,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $250,411.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at $513,958.44. This represents a 95.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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