Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 11,644 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,898 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 45,365 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 84,848 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,185 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share and net income of $14.53 billion , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. ExxonMobil quarterly profit hits four-year high but misses analyst estimates

ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of and net income of , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $114.5 billion , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Guyana set for bigger oil profits as ExxonMobil recoups initial costs

Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Exxon Is Bullish on Mideast Despite Half-Million-Barrel War Hit

ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $3.52 missed the $3.56 consensus estimate, while other reports cited a wider miss against a $3.68 forecast. Scheduled refinery maintenance and repairs limited fuel-making profits, making Exxon’s results less impressive than Chevron’s earnings beat. ExxonMobil Q2 2026 earnings miss on refinery maintenance

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $155.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $645.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.94 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.88%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 53.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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