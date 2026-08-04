Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 5,970 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in AON were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AON alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,171,049 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,117,960,000 after acquiring an additional 191,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,252,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,323,850,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,291,048,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of AON by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,770,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,810,726,000 after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,900 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.76, for a total transaction of $717,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,751.04. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

View Our Latest Report on AON

AON Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AON stock opened at $357.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $304.59 and a 52-week high of $382.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $341.89 and its 200 day moving average is $332.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 22.27%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. AON's dividend payout ratio is 18.08%.

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AON wasn't on the list.

While AON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here