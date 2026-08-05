Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Takes Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,728 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after buying an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,661,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 27,393 shares of company stock worth $4,370,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.06. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $475.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Huron Consulting Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Huron Consulting Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huron Consulting Group wasn't on the list.

While Huron Consulting Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here